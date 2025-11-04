Security Forces Clash with Militants in Manipur: Four Killed

In a significant encounter, security forces killed four militants from the outlawed United Kuki National Army in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday morning. The gunfight ensued after armed cadres opened unprovoked fire during an intelligence-based operation, according to police reports.

The operation was initiated around 5.30 am in Khanpi village, propelled by information indicating the presence of UKNA cadres. Despite the intense exchange of fire, some militants managed to escape. The deceased have been identified as Alex Zammuanlal Simte, Thangminlal Haokip, Ginlenjohn Haokip, and Thanglenlal Kipgen.

The defence statement emphasized the successful neutralization of the militants as a testament to the Indian Army's and Assam Rifles' commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region. The encounter followed recent UKNA actions, including the killing of a village chief. Meanwhile, Kuki civil society organizations have announced a shutdown in Churachandpur to mourn the militants' deaths.

