Karnataka High Court Reviews Government Order Impacting Right-Wing Gatherings

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment concerning the state government's challenge to a single judge's order. This order had temporarily halted a government directive requiring private organizations to obtain permission before conducting activities in government-owned areas.

The directive, argued to infringe upon fundamental rights, categorizes any unauthorized gatherings as 'unlawful assemblies' under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita. Though the order does not directly mention the RSS, it is perceived as targeting the Hindu right-wing group's activities.

The Advocate General defended the directive's legality, stressing it prevents unlawful encroachment without curtailing freedoms. Opposition argued it unfairly limits peaceful assembly, in violation of constitutional rights. The court is set to deliberate further on November 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)