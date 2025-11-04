Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Reviews Government Order Impacting Right-Wing Gatherings

The Karnataka High Court has postponed its verdict on an appeal challenging a government mandate requiring prior permission for private events in government-owned spaces. The order, critiqued for potentially infringing fundamental rights and targeting RSS activities, will be reviewed further on November 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:51 IST
Karnataka High Court Reviews Government Order Impacting Right-Wing Gatherings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment concerning the state government's challenge to a single judge's order. This order had temporarily halted a government directive requiring private organizations to obtain permission before conducting activities in government-owned areas.

The directive, argued to infringe upon fundamental rights, categorizes any unauthorized gatherings as 'unlawful assemblies' under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita. Though the order does not directly mention the RSS, it is perceived as targeting the Hindu right-wing group's activities.

The Advocate General defended the directive's legality, stressing it prevents unlawful encroachment without curtailing freedoms. Opposition argued it unfairly limits peaceful assembly, in violation of constitutional rights. The court is set to deliberate further on November 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025