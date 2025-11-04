Left Menu

Father and Son Acquitted in Delhi Riots Case

A Delhi court has acquitted Mithhan Singh and his son Jony Kumar in a 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, citing insufficient prosecution evidence. However, Jony Kumar was convicted under IPC Section 188 for disobedience to public orders. None of the witnesses could confirm their participation in the riotous activities.

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has cleared a father-son duo of all charges in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, concluding that the prosecution failed to substantiate the allegations against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh exonerated Mithhan Singh and his son Jony Kumar, who faced accusations of unlawful assembly, rioting, and arson in Khajuri Khas Extension during the unrest. The investigation had combined seven complaints into one FIR.

The judge noted that prosecution witnesses did not identify the accused in relation to the unrest. Nevertheless, Jony Kumar was found guilty under IPC Section 188 for not obeying official orders, as evidence showed he was present and raising slogans with a mob.

