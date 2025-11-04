Father and Son Acquitted in Delhi Riots Case

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has cleared a father-son duo of all charges in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, concluding that the prosecution failed to substantiate the allegations against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh exonerated Mithhan Singh and his son Jony Kumar, who faced accusations of unlawful assembly, rioting, and arson in Khajuri Khas Extension during the unrest. The investigation had combined seven complaints into one FIR.

The judge noted that prosecution witnesses did not identify the accused in relation to the unrest. Nevertheless, Jony Kumar was found guilty under IPC Section 188 for not obeying official orders, as evidence showed he was present and raising slogans with a mob.

(With inputs from agencies.)