Tri-Services Synergy: India's Path Toward Military Theaterisation
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, emphasized the importance of national interest in deciding a new tri-services structure for military synergy. Discussions are ongoing, and there's a push for joint structures, including drone operations. The goal is optimized military efficiency without blindly adopting foreign models.
- Country:
- India
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, highlighted the significance of national interest as deliberations unfold on creating a new tri-services structure for military synergy. Speaking at an interactive session, the Air Chief reaffirmed that discussions are active for the proposed theaterisation plan.
Theaterisation aims to integrate the Army, Air Force, and Navy into a unified command structure, enhancing resource optimization and operational efficacy within specific territories. Singh emphasized the caution needed to avoid replicating foreign models that may not suit Indian contexts.
Further, Singh advocated for establishing separate frameworks to address drone-related issues, noting the rapid advancement of drone and counter-drone technologies. Citing Operation Sindoor, he acknowledged air power's pivotal role in military engagements, while recognizing drones as supportive rather than decisive tools in warfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Steering Self-Reliance: Admiral Tripathi's Vision for the Indian Navy
Pakistan Navy Strengthens Ties with China through Submarine Deal
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen for Illegal Fishing
Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh Assumes Charge as Chief of Personnel, Indian Navy
Vice Admiral B Sivakumar Assumes Charge as 40th Chief of Materiel, Indian Navy