Tri-Services Synergy: India's Path Toward Military Theaterisation

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, highlighted the significance of national interest as deliberations unfold on creating a new tri-services structure for military synergy. Speaking at an interactive session, the Air Chief reaffirmed that discussions are active for the proposed theaterisation plan.

Theaterisation aims to integrate the Army, Air Force, and Navy into a unified command structure, enhancing resource optimization and operational efficacy within specific territories. Singh emphasized the caution needed to avoid replicating foreign models that may not suit Indian contexts.

Further, Singh advocated for establishing separate frameworks to address drone-related issues, noting the rapid advancement of drone and counter-drone technologies. Citing Operation Sindoor, he acknowledged air power's pivotal role in military engagements, while recognizing drones as supportive rather than decisive tools in warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)