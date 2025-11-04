Left Menu

Bengaluru Police Dismantle Currency Tampering Gang Promising 'Money Rain Ritual'

Bengaluru Police have dismantled a 10-member gang involved in altering Rs 2,000 notes' serial numbers to scam individuals by promising wealth through a 'money rain ritual.' Over Rs 18 lakh was seized. The notes, altered to show withdrawn serial numbers, were sold at Rs 4 lakh each, promising wealth multiplication.

A sophisticated forgery operation promising financial miracles has been foiled by Bengaluru police, resulting in the apprehension of a 10-member gang. This group allegedly altered the serial numbers on Rs 2,000 currency notes, tricking victims into believing these notes held the power to multiply wealth hundredfold.

The operation came to light when a Reserve Bank of India manager lodged a complaint on October 17. As a result, Rs 18 lakh worth of Rs 2,000 notes, suspected to have their serial numbers tampered, were seized. Police reported selling each altered note for Rs 4 lakh, falsely promising an abundant return through a ritual.

The police conducted arrests across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, seizing tools used for altering currency details. Legal proceedings are underway, yet one female suspect remains at large. Authorities remain focused on apprehending all involved in this elaborate con.

