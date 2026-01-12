Currency Drama: Swiss Franc Gains Amid U.S. Political Tensions

The Swiss franc and euro surged against the U.S. dollar after the Trump administration threatened Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with a criminal indictment, sparking concerns over the central bank's independence. This move sent shockwaves through the currency market and raised questions about the dollar's role as a safe-haven currency.

The dollar index dropped 0.31% to 98.82, halting a five-day winning streak. Gold prices soared to an unprecedented $4,600.33 per ounce, signaling broader market anxiety. Commerzbank's Thu Lan Nguyen warned about long-term changes to the Fed's response function should the White House gain control over monetary policy.

Amid this political turmoil, the Swiss franc emerged as the top performer, gaining 0.42% against the dollar. Meanwhile, the euro also benefited from the situation, climbing 0.38%. Despite the market unrest, analysts believe the Fed will maintain its data-driven approach, although geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainties continue to complicate the economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)