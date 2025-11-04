India-Israel Unite for Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism, Regional Connectivity Strengthened

In a significant diplomatic meet, India and Israel have pledged to adopt a 'zero tolerance' stance against terrorism while strengthening cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and connectivity. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar discussed key regional developments on Tuesday, solidifying ties.

The discussions encompassed the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), aiming to enhance regional connectivity. Jaishankar emphasized the need for a global, unified approach to counter terrorism, a sentiment echoed by Sa'ar, who highlighted challenges from radical terror states in the region.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the US-brokered Gaza peace plan, aspiring for a durable solution. Sa'ar noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swift support following the October 7 incident, underscoring the solid partnership between the nations. Bilateral trade and sectoral collaborations were also high on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)