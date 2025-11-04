Left Menu

India-Israel Unite for Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism, Regional Connectivity Strengthened

India and Israel are enhancing cooperation in combating terrorism and boosting connectivity through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. Talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar included discussions on the US-brokered Gaza peace plan aiming for lasting regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:51 IST
India-Israel Unite for Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism, Regional Connectivity Strengthened
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic meet, India and Israel have pledged to adopt a 'zero tolerance' stance against terrorism while strengthening cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and connectivity. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar discussed key regional developments on Tuesday, solidifying ties.

The discussions encompassed the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), aiming to enhance regional connectivity. Jaishankar emphasized the need for a global, unified approach to counter terrorism, a sentiment echoed by Sa'ar, who highlighted challenges from radical terror states in the region.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the US-brokered Gaza peace plan, aspiring for a durable solution. Sa'ar noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swift support following the October 7 incident, underscoring the solid partnership between the nations. Bilateral trade and sectoral collaborations were also high on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Elections

Amit Shah Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Elections

 India
2
New Era for Uttar Pradesh: Factories Amendment Act Propels Industrial Growth

New Era for Uttar Pradesh: Factories Amendment Act Propels Industrial Growth

 India
3
French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule Breaches

French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule B...

 Global
4
Freedom for French Nationals: Iran's Diplomatic Gesture

Freedom for French Nationals: Iran's Diplomatic Gesture

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025