Left Menu

China Eyes Free Trade Deal with European Union

China is open to negotiating a free trade agreement with the European Union, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing. Wang emphasized that China and Europe should be partners in cooperation rather than rivals. This intent was communicated during discussions with Estonia’s foreign minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:10 IST
China Eyes Free Trade Deal with European Union
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is expressing interest in negotiating a free trade agreement with the European Union. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with Estonia's foreign minister in Beijing on Tuesday.

"China and Europe are partners for cooperation," Wang stated, emphasizing that the two entities should not view each other as rivals. This statement was part of an official readout from China's foreign ministry, aiming to strengthen economic ties between the regions.

The discussion highlights China's strategic approach in fostering economic partnerships and enhancing cooperation with European countries, seeking mutual benefits from potential trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule Breaches

French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule B...

 Global
2
Freedom for French Nationals: Iran's Diplomatic Gesture

Freedom for French Nationals: Iran's Diplomatic Gesture

 France
3
Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

 India
4
Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025