China Eyes Free Trade Deal with European Union

China is expressing interest in negotiating a free trade agreement with the European Union. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with Estonia's foreign minister in Beijing on Tuesday.

"China and Europe are partners for cooperation," Wang stated, emphasizing that the two entities should not view each other as rivals. This statement was part of an official readout from China's foreign ministry, aiming to strengthen economic ties between the regions.

The discussion highlights China's strategic approach in fostering economic partnerships and enhancing cooperation with European countries, seeking mutual benefits from potential trade agreements.

