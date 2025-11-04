PM Modi Meets Syro-Malabar Church Leaders: A Pledge of Support
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior bishops from the Syro-Malabar Church, promising support from the government. The discussions, described as a courtesy visit, focused on minority rights. BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the government's commitment to serve all communities without a political or religious bias.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed governmental support to senior bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, during a meeting held in the national capital on Tuesday. The delegation, led by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, engaged in discussions on minority rights.
BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, addressing reporters, stated the Prime Minister assured the delegation of the BJP's commitment to work for anyone seeking help, emphasizing that the government and party serve everyone irrespective of political or religious identity.
The meeting comes in context of recent concerns voiced by the Kerala-based church over the Chhattisgarh High Court ruling, perceived as discriminatory against Christians. No discussions on inviting the Pope to India or incidents in Chhattisgarh were reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs one lakh crore RDI Fund to spur private sector investments in research and development.
(Eds: Corrects typo) PM Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar on his 150th birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity on his 150th birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins mega roadshow in Patna.
India's Transformation Under Narendra Modi: Poverty Declines and Cultural Celebrations