PM Modi Meets Syro-Malabar Church Leaders: A Pledge of Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed governmental support to senior bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, during a meeting held in the national capital on Tuesday. The delegation, led by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, engaged in discussions on minority rights.

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, addressing reporters, stated the Prime Minister assured the delegation of the BJP's commitment to work for anyone seeking help, emphasizing that the government and party serve everyone irrespective of political or religious identity.

The meeting comes in context of recent concerns voiced by the Kerala-based church over the Chhattisgarh High Court ruling, perceived as discriminatory against Christians. No discussions on inviting the Pope to India or incidents in Chhattisgarh were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)