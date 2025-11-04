Pakistan's 27th Amendment Sparks Provincial Tensions

The Pakistan government is preparing to introduce a 27th constitutional amendment that has raised anxieties over potential reductions in provincial autonomy. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed these plans amidst growing speculations and conversations with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about seeking wider backing.

In an address to the Senate, Dar assured that the government would adhere to legal protocols in proposing the amendment. He dismissed worries from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party about potential breaches of procedure, emphasizing a transparent legislative process and encouraging constructive opposition input.

The amendment proposes the establishment of a constitutional court, adjustments in the appointment of the chief election commissioner, revisions to Article 243 regarding armed forces, and centralization of education and population welfare ministries. The proposed shift is seen by some, including PPP Senator Raza Rabbani, as a threat to the devolution of powers achieved with the 18th amendment.

