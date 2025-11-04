Left Menu

Explosion at Wedding Site Leaves 14 Injured in Hariyadhana Village

A severe explosion in Hariyadhana village resulted in injuries to at least 14 people. The incident occurred during welding work in preparation for a wedding. Most victims were taken to Jodhpur for treatment, while local authorities investigate the cause of the blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:49 IST
Explosion at Wedding Site Leaves 14 Injured in Hariyadhana Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cylinder explosion in a house in Hariyadhana village, Baori subdivision, has left at least 14 people injured, according to police reports on Tuesday evening.

The blast occurred amidst wedding preparations, sending 11 victims to Jodhpur and two in critical condition being treated at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Authorities reported that welding work was in progress when the explosion took place, and efforts are underway to determine whether the welding or an LPG cylinder caused the blast, triggering panic among villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan High Court Addresses Urgency in Road Safety Measures

Rajasthan High Court Addresses Urgency in Road Safety Measures

 India
2
Infamous Thief Busted: Sajjad Garibsha Irani's Arrest Unravels 100 Crimes

Infamous Thief Busted: Sajjad Garibsha Irani's Arrest Unravels 100 Crimes

 India
3
Sabalenka's Showdown: A Triumph on Riyadh's Courts

Sabalenka's Showdown: A Triumph on Riyadh's Courts

 Global
4
Security Threat Halts Flights at Reagan National Airport

Security Threat Halts Flights at Reagan National Airport

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025