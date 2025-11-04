Explosion at Wedding Site Leaves 14 Injured in Hariyadhana Village

A cylinder explosion in a house in Hariyadhana village, Baori subdivision, has left at least 14 people injured, according to police reports on Tuesday evening.

The blast occurred amidst wedding preparations, sending 11 victims to Jodhpur and two in critical condition being treated at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Authorities reported that welding work was in progress when the explosion took place, and efforts are underway to determine whether the welding or an LPG cylinder caused the blast, triggering panic among villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)