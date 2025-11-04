Left Menu

Morocco Declares October 31 As National Holiday for Western Sahara Resolution

Morocco's royal palace announced October 31 as a new national holiday to celebrate the UN Security Council's support for the country's autonomy plan for Western Sahara. The resolution suggests autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as a feasible solution to the long-standing conflict with the Polisario Front.

Rabat | Updated: 04-11-2025
  • Morocco

In a significant political move, Morocco's royal palace announced that October 31 will become a national holiday starting next year. This decision celebrates the UN Security Council's resolution endorsing Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara.

The resolution, passed last Friday, positions autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as "a most feasible" solution to the decades-long clash with the Polisario Front, which has been advocating for an independent state supported by Algeria.

This new holiday underscores Morocco's strategic victory in the international arena, aiming to bolster its claim over Western Sahara amid ongoing tensions in the region.

