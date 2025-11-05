Left Menu

Global Crackdown on Fraud and Money Laundering Networks

Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office has spearheaded an international operation targeting alleged fraud and money laundering networks exploiting German payment service providers. Multiple arrests and searches spanned across Germany, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the United States, and Cyprus.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office announced a major international crackdown on Tuesday, targeting alleged fraud and money laundering networks linked to the misuse of German payment service providers.

The authorities reported that a series of coordinated raids were conducted, leading to several arrests.

The operation spanned multiple countries, including Germany, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the United States, and Cyprus, showcasing a broad global effort to combat financial crimes.

