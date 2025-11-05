FBI's Internal Turmoil: A Personnel Purge Amid Political Tensions

The FBI has pressed on with its personnel purge, dismissing agents involved in the federal investigation linked to efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Under the direction of FBI Director Kash Patel, the agency has ousted senior officials, fueling criticism from various quarters, including the FBI Agents Association.

The firings come amid political tensions, with some claiming these actions are politically motivated and calling them a campaign of retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)