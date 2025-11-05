Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York

In New York, the practice of fusion voting has raised eyebrows among observers who question its legality and potential for fraud. Candidates appearing multiple times on the ballot are creating confusion, but experts emphasize it's a legal and longstanding tradition.

Fusion voting allows individuals to gain nominations from more than one political party, thus appearing multiple times. New York, Connecticut, Oregon, Vermont, and Mississippi are the few states where this practice is legal, with historical roots tracing back to the mid-20th century in New York.

This year, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani and Republican Curtis Sliwa were both listed twice due to their nominations from additional parties. Former governor Andrew Cuomo's independent 'Fight and Deliver' party placed him eighth on the ballot, due to filing order. Contrary to claims, New York's system, which requires no ID at polling, provides several layers of fraud detection.