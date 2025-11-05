U.S. Military Strike on Suspected Narcotics Vessel in Eastern Pacific
The U.S. military executed a strike on a suspected drug vessel in the Eastern Pacific, resulting in the deaths of two men. Intelligence indicated the vessel's involvement in drug smuggling along a known trafficking route. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared details and video footage of the strike.
The U.S. military conducted a decisive strike on Tuesday, targeting a vessel suspected of drug smuggling in international waters of the Eastern Pacific. The operation resulted in the death of two individuals on board, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics," Hegseth stated in a recent post on the social media platform X.
The post featured an 18-second video capturing the moment the boat was struck, culminating in an explosion that obliterated the suspected drug-laden vessel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistani National Sentenced for Weapons Smuggling in US
Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Arms Smuggling with Major Seizure
Eritrean Trafficker Faces Dutch Court in Landmark Human Smuggling Trial
Major Gutka Smuggling Bust in Thane
Teenager Released After High-Profile Drug Smuggling Arrest in Georgia