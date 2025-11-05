U.S. Military Strike on Suspected Narcotics Vessel in Eastern Pacific

The U.S. military conducted a decisive strike on Tuesday, targeting a vessel suspected of drug smuggling in international waters of the Eastern Pacific. The operation resulted in the death of two individuals on board, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics," Hegseth stated in a recent post on the social media platform X.

The post featured an 18-second video capturing the moment the boat was struck, culminating in an explosion that obliterated the suspected drug-laden vessel.

