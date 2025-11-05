Turning the Wheels of Justice: New Forensic Vans Take to the Field

The forensic landscape in Kota is set for a transformation as the regional laboratory received six advanced forensic vans, from the lot of 56 inaugurated last month by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jaipur.

Equipped with 14 different types of basic kits, these state-of-the-art vans will revolutionize on-the-spot crime scene investigations, ensuring swift and accurate evidence collection. Dr. Rakhi Khanna, the Additional Director of the Kota Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, noted that this initiative aligns with the Union government's broader plan to modernize the criminal justice system.

The vans are scheduled to be deployed soon across various police stations, following an inaugural ceremony. Specialized training was provided to 26 police personnel to familiarize them with the new equipment and techniques for scientific evidence collection, boosting their readiness for field operations.

