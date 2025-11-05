Left Menu

Germany Intensifies Crackdown on Islamic Associations

Germany has banned the Muslim Interaktiv association and plans to seize its assets. Authorities conducted searches at multiple Islamic associations' properties as part of investigations into possible extremist activities. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy on extremist rhetoric and actions that threaten social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has taken decisive action against the Muslim Interaktiv association, implementing a ban on the organization and moving to confiscate its assets. The country's interior ministry has announced that searches were carried out at two other Islamic associations as part of the operation.

In an extensive early morning operation, authorities searched seven properties in Hamburg and 12 more across Berlin and Hesse. These investigations are targeting the associations Generation Islam and Realitaet Islam, which are under scrutiny for potentially extremist activities.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt made it clear in a public statement that the government will decisively counter any calls for a caliphate or intolerant rhetoric against Israel, Jews, women, or minorities. The minister stressed that Germany would not tolerate any form of hate or intolerance and would act firmly to uphold social cohesion and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

