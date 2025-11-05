Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans
Police in North Goa detained nine individuals after 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans appeared on LED signboards of two shops. Locals reported the incident, prompting police to take action and disconnect the boards. A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions.
In a startling incident in North Goa, police have detained nine individuals following the appearance of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans on LED signboards of two local shops, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
According to the police, locals lodged complaints about LED signs bearing pro-Pakistan slogans at Baga and Arpora beach villages. The contentious messages displayed on Tuesday evening sparked immediate action.
The Calangute and Anjuna police stations have taken four and five people into custody respectively. The authorities have removed the LED boards and filed a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 152 and Information Technology Act provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
