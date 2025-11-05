Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Manipulation Claims
The Election Commission dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote manipulation during Haryana polls, asserting no appeal was raised against the electoral rolls. Officials criticized Gandhi for failing to substantiate claims, pointing out that allegations of fake entries were not flagged by Congress booth agents during the election process.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has categorically rejected Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral manipulation around the Haryana Assembly elections, held last year. Officials pointed out the absence of appeals against the electoral rolls, as well as the lack of concerns raised about alleged multiple voting during the process.
Reacting to Gandhi's claim that 25 lakh entries were fabricated and polls 'stolen,' the Commission dismissed the allegations as unfounded. They questioned why Congress's booth agents had not highlighted any irregularities if they existed, particularly around supposed instances of multiple voting in the October 2024 elections.
Election Commission officials further highlighted steps to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls, questioning Gandhi's stance on the Special Intensive Revision initiative aimed at purging duplicate entries and verifying citizenship. They cited that Congress booth-level agents failed to raise objections in various states, including Haryana and Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The games that Rahul Gandhi is playing in collusion with anti-India forces will never succeed: Rijiju on Congress leader's vote theft charge.
Rahul Gandhi goes abroad during elections, does not meet people, and cries foul after his party loses: Rijiju on Congress's vote theft charge.
Rahul Gandhi trying to provoke Gen Z, but youth of this country is wise and stands by PM Modi: Rijiju on Congress leader's vote theft charge.
Rahul Gandhi cannot work hard, go to the people, is not the person who can live with people: Rijiju rebuts Congress's vote theft charge.
Rahul's vote manipulation allegation unfounded, zero appeals against electoral rolls in Haryana: Election Commission source.