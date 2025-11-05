Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Manipulation Claims

The Election Commission has categorically rejected Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral manipulation around the Haryana Assembly elections, held last year. Officials pointed out the absence of appeals against the electoral rolls, as well as the lack of concerns raised about alleged multiple voting during the process.

Reacting to Gandhi's claim that 25 lakh entries were fabricated and polls 'stolen,' the Commission dismissed the allegations as unfounded. They questioned why Congress's booth agents had not highlighted any irregularities if they existed, particularly around supposed instances of multiple voting in the October 2024 elections.

Election Commission officials further highlighted steps to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls, questioning Gandhi's stance on the Special Intensive Revision initiative aimed at purging duplicate entries and verifying citizenship. They cited that Congress booth-level agents failed to raise objections in various states, including Haryana and Bihar.

