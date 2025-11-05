Chaos on Ile d'Oleron: Crash Leaves Two in Intensive Care
A driver rammed into pedestrians and cyclists on Ile d'Oleron, a French island, resulting in two individuals in intensive care. The incident prompted an investigation and the driver's arrest.
A tragic incident unfolded on the picturesque French island of Ile d'Oleron as a driver plowed into pedestrians and cyclists, leaving two in critical condition.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the event on social media platform X, noting the seriousness of the injuries sustained.
Authorities have apprehended the driver, and an investigation is currently underway to understand the circumstances surrounding this alarming occurrence.
