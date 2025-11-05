Dismissal of Suspended Officer in Alleged Doctor Suicide Case
Suspended sub-inspector Gopal Badane was dismissed following allegations of sexual misconduct linked to a doctor’s alleged suicide in Maharashtra’s Satara district. Accusations against Badane included rape and misuse of authority, leading to his service termination on November 4, under section 311(2)(b) of the Indian Constitution.
The suspended sub-inspector, Gopal Badane, accused in the suicide case of a woman doctor in Satara, Maharashtra, has been dismissed from service. His arrest followed the discovery of the doctor's body in a hotel on October 23, with a note alleging multiple rapes by Badane.
The police have stated that the doctor accused both Badane and a techie named Prashant Bankar of harassment. Badane's actions were condemned as unethical and irresponsible, damaging to public trust.
On instructions from Special IG Sunil Phulari, Badane was dismissed under section 311 (2)(b) effective November 4. This section pertains to the dismissal, removal, or demotion of civil servants.
