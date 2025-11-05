Shocking Incident on Ile d'Oleron: Driver Arrested After Collision with Tourists

A tragic incident unfolded on France's popular Ile d'Oleron Wednesday, when a driver collided with pedestrians and cyclists, leaving nine injured, two of whom are in critical condition. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the driver's arrest and the initiation of an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" during his arrest, as reported by BFM TV and Le Parisien. Authorities are considering the possibility of mental disturbance in relation to the suspect's actions, although the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has not yet taken the lead on this case.

In an emerging narrative of terror versus mental health, the incident raises questions about the suspect's motives. Authorities continue the investigation while ensuring public safety on the frequently visited Atlantic island, a hotspot for global tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)