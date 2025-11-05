Left Menu

Decade-Long Fugitive Hunt Ends in Poonch: Two Arrested

Two long-sought criminals have been captured in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after evading arrest for over a decade. The individuals, identified as Burju and Mohd Rayaz, faced charges under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code. The arrests mark the culmination of extensive police efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for law enforcement, police have apprehended two long-sought fugitives in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, effectively concluding a pursuit that spanned more than a decade. The arrests signal a major breakthrough in the cases that caught the public's attention years ago.

Burju, a resident of Chandimarh village, had been elusive since 2013 when he was booked under section 436 of the Ranbir Penal Code for allegedly using explosive substances with destructive intent. Despite police efforts over the years, Burju managed to stay underground until a team from the Surankote police station secured his arrest on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson also confirmed the arrest of Mohd Rayaz from Mendhar. Rayaz, who evaded law enforcement since 2017, was wanted for criminal trespass, rioting, and causing injury under various sections of the RPC. Both individuals will now face legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

