Gunfire Erupts Among Devotees Post Kartik Purnima Ritual

A violent clash erupted between two groups of devotees returning from Kartik Purnima festivities, resulting in gunfire that injured four people near Kamheda bridge in Uttarakhand. Police have commenced investigations and have detained several individuals for questioning related to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:57 IST
A clash between two groups of devotees quickly escalated into gunfire on Wednesday, leading to injuries for four individuals, police reported. The altercation occurred as the groups were returning from a Kartik Purnima Ganga bath near Kamheda bridge.

The situation intensified on the Delhi-Roorkee Ganga canal road with a heated argument turning into violence, resulting in shots being fired. Police identified the injured as Deepanshu, Aryan, Vijay, and Amit, residents of Mohammadpur village.

Injured parties were rushed to a nearby hospital, as authorities registered a case and detained several people. A search is ongoing to apprehend those responsible, according to Circle Officer Ravi Shanker.

