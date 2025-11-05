Gunfire Erupts Among Devotees Post Kartik Purnima Ritual

A clash between two groups of devotees quickly escalated into gunfire on Wednesday, leading to injuries for four individuals, police reported. The altercation occurred as the groups were returning from a Kartik Purnima Ganga bath near Kamheda bridge.

The situation intensified on the Delhi-Roorkee Ganga canal road with a heated argument turning into violence, resulting in shots being fired. Police identified the injured as Deepanshu, Aryan, Vijay, and Amit, residents of Mohammadpur village.

Injured parties were rushed to a nearby hospital, as authorities registered a case and detained several people. A search is ongoing to apprehend those responsible, according to Circle Officer Ravi Shanker.

