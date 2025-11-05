Left Menu

Sarajevo's EuroLeague Showdown: Canceled Fans Amid Protests

Amid protests against alleged Israeli actions in Gaza, the Sarajevo police barred fans from attending a EuroLeague match between Dubai and Hapoel Tel Aviv, citing security reasons. Bosnians' memories of their own war influence sympathies towards the Palestinian cause, deepening the controversy of hosting the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:00 IST
Sarajevo's EuroLeague Showdown: Canceled Fans Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

In a controversial move, authorities in Sarajevo, Bosnia, decided to bar fans from the EuroLeague match between Dubai and Hapoel Tel Aviv, citing security concerns. This decision comes after citizens protested against the match, demanding its cancellation due to alleged Israeli actions in Gaza.

The protesters, sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, reflect on their own history of conflict and the genocide experienced during the 1992-95 Bosnian War. They criticize Hapoel Tel Aviv for not distancing itself from Israel's supposed atrocities in Gaza, highlighting Sarajevo's historical resonance as a site of suffering.

The Sarajevo Interior Ministry's Police Administration announced enhanced security measures around the sports venue to prevent any disruptions. While the Dubai and Hapoel teams, alongside EuroLeague officials, have yet to comment, the match proceeds under heightened scrutiny and precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Allegations

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Allegations

 India
2
Rajasthan Launches Healthcare Inspection Drive

Rajasthan Launches Healthcare Inspection Drive

 India
3
BJP's Ajay Alok Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Voter Fraud Allegations

BJP's Ajay Alok Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Voter Fraud Allegations

 India
4
Starbucks Baristas Prepare for Nationwide Strike on Red Cup Day

Starbucks Baristas Prepare for Nationwide Strike on Red Cup Day

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025