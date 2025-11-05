Sarajevo's EuroLeague Showdown: Canceled Fans Amid Protests

In a controversial move, authorities in Sarajevo, Bosnia, decided to bar fans from the EuroLeague match between Dubai and Hapoel Tel Aviv, citing security concerns. This decision comes after citizens protested against the match, demanding its cancellation due to alleged Israeli actions in Gaza.

The protesters, sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, reflect on their own history of conflict and the genocide experienced during the 1992-95 Bosnian War. They criticize Hapoel Tel Aviv for not distancing itself from Israel's supposed atrocities in Gaza, highlighting Sarajevo's historical resonance as a site of suffering.

The Sarajevo Interior Ministry's Police Administration announced enhanced security measures around the sports venue to prevent any disruptions. While the Dubai and Hapoel teams, alongside EuroLeague officials, have yet to comment, the match proceeds under heightened scrutiny and precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)