Attempted Murder of JEE Aspirant in Broad Daylight Shocks Faridabad

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant was allegedly stalked and shot by Jitendra Mangla in Faridabad. The suspect confessed to the crime, committed in a fit of rage after the victim rejected his advances. The girl, still under medical care, was targeted on her way from a library.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:33 IST
A 17-year-old aspiring JEE candidate was the victim of a shocking attempted murder in Faridabad earlier this week. The accused, Jitendra alias Jatin Mangla, was apprehended by police.

Mangla reportedly admitted to shooting the teenager in a moment of rage after she refused his advances. The incident occurred when the young student was returning from a library session.

CCTV footage captured the alleged attacker waiting for his victim, approaching her, and then opening fire. The young girl remains stable in hospital care as the investigation continues.

