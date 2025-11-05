Attempted Murder of JEE Aspirant in Broad Daylight Shocks Faridabad
A 17-year-old JEE aspirant was allegedly stalked and shot by Jitendra Mangla in Faridabad. The suspect confessed to the crime, committed in a fit of rage after the victim rejected his advances. The girl, still under medical care, was targeted on her way from a library.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old aspiring JEE candidate was the victim of a shocking attempted murder in Faridabad earlier this week. The accused, Jitendra alias Jatin Mangla, was apprehended by police.
Mangla reportedly admitted to shooting the teenager in a moment of rage after she refused his advances. The incident occurred when the young student was returning from a library session.
CCTV footage captured the alleged attacker waiting for his victim, approaching her, and then opening fire. The young girl remains stable in hospital care as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arrest Made in Faridabad Attempted Murder of JEE Aspirant
Crackdown on Narcotics: Udhampur Police Arrests Three, Seizes Properties
Rahul Gandhi claims one person had 223 votes in two booths with same photo in Haryana, says this is why EC destroys CCTV footage.
Train Attack: Attempted Murder Charges Filed
Punjab Police Arrests Operatives for Pro-Khalistan Slogans