Attempted Murder of JEE Aspirant in Broad Daylight Shocks Faridabad

A 17-year-old aspiring JEE candidate was the victim of a shocking attempted murder in Faridabad earlier this week. The accused, Jitendra alias Jatin Mangla, was apprehended by police.

Mangla reportedly admitted to shooting the teenager in a moment of rage after she refused his advances. The incident occurred when the young student was returning from a library session.

CCTV footage captured the alleged attacker waiting for his victim, approaching her, and then opening fire. The young girl remains stable in hospital care as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)