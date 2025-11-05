Left Menu

Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Faces MCOCA Charges

Nilesh Ghaywal, a fugitive gangster, has been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Kothrud Police. Known for numerous crimes including murder and extortion, Ghaywal's associates recently attacked individuals in Pune, leading to escalated legal actions against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kothrud Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Nilesh Ghaywal, a notorious fugitive gangster with a history of multiple crimes.

Ghaywal's associates allegedly opened fire and assaulted people in a Pune road rage episode last month, raising public safety concerns.

In addition to ongoing cases, Ghaywal is embroiled in severe charges such as murder, extortion, and fraud, as authorities intensify efforts to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

