Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Faces MCOCA Charges

Kothrud Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Nilesh Ghaywal, a notorious fugitive gangster with a history of multiple crimes.

Ghaywal's associates allegedly opened fire and assaulted people in a Pune road rage episode last month, raising public safety concerns.

In addition to ongoing cases, Ghaywal is embroiled in severe charges such as murder, extortion, and fraud, as authorities intensify efforts to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)