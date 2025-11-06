Federal Agent's Shooting Sparks Controversy in Chicago

A federal agent's actions are under scrutiny after a shooting incident in Chicago involving Marimar Martinez, who was reportedly warning others about immigration enforcement. The agent, Charles Exum, shot Martinez five times following a collision with her vehicle, claiming self-defense.

Prosecutors presented messages where Exum boasted about his shooting skills, while lawyers questioned his decision to repair his vehicle post-incident, potentially destroying vital evidence. Exum justified his actions saying the vehicle was released to him by the FBI without restrictions.

The incident, coinciding with heightened immigration enforcement under 'Operation Midway Blitz,' drew protests and raised questions about the federal response in the community, further complicating the legal proceedings surrounding the case.