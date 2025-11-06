International Fraud Crackdown: U.S. Arrests Key Suspects

In a significant development in international law enforcement, the United States has detained five individuals in California as part of a German-led investigation targeting online fraud and money laundering networks. The arrested individuals, including four Americans and one Canadian, were apprehended at Germany's request, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The arrests are part of a larger operation involving multiple international jurisdictions, with German officials reporting that a total of 18 arrests have been made this week, spanning locations from Singapore to Canada. The coordinated effort aims to bring to justice those responsible for vast online fraud schemes.

Authorities state that a total of 44 suspects, including executives and compliance officers from major German payment service providers, participated in the fraud, with stolen credit card details of about 4.3 million people across 193 countries being processed illegally. The Department of Justice highlights the collaboration involved in the criminal network's operations, emphasizing the global scale of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)