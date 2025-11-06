U.S. Advocates for Taiwan's Full Participation in APEC Amidst Tensions

The United States has called for Taiwan's full and equal participation in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in China, slated for 2026. This advocacy comes amid new tensions between Taipei and Beijing concerning attendance conditions imposed by China.

APEC is one of the few international bodies that include Taiwan, although it participates under the name 'Chinese Taipei' to circumvent political sensitivities. The State Department highlighted that last year's consensus among APEC members for China to host the summit in 2026 is predicated on all members participating equally.

China's stance on Taiwan is that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of one country, countering Taiwan's government view, which asserts China has no right to represent the island globally. Historically, Taiwan's presence at APEC, particularly during previous Chinese-hosted summits, has been challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)