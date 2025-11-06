Left Menu

U.S. Advocates for Taiwan's Full Participation in APEC Amidst Tensions

The U.S. urges full participation for Taiwan in the upcoming APEC summit in China amidst heightened China-Taiwan tensions. The State Department emphasizes equal footing for all APEC members, while China insists Taiwan's participation adheres to the 'one China' principle, reflecting ongoing diplomatic complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:59 IST
U.S. Advocates for Taiwan's Full Participation in APEC Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has called for Taiwan's full and equal participation in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in China, slated for 2026. This advocacy comes amid new tensions between Taipei and Beijing concerning attendance conditions imposed by China.

APEC is one of the few international bodies that include Taiwan, although it participates under the name 'Chinese Taipei' to circumvent political sensitivities. The State Department highlighted that last year's consensus among APEC members for China to host the summit in 2026 is predicated on all members participating equally.

China's stance on Taiwan is that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of one country, countering Taiwan's government view, which asserts China has no right to represent the island globally. Historically, Taiwan's presence at APEC, particularly during previous Chinese-hosted summits, has been challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark Takes on Deepfakes: A New Era in Online Protection

Denmark Takes on Deepfakes: A New Era in Online Protection

 Denmark
2
Enforcement Directorate Raids in J&K: Unveiling Narco-Terror Network

Enforcement Directorate Raids in J&K: Unveiling Narco-Terror Network

 India
3
Mumbai Congress Receives Over 1,150 Aspirant Applications for BMC Elections

Mumbai Congress Receives Over 1,150 Aspirant Applications for BMC Elections

 India
4
Race Against Time: Trapped in Ulsan Power Station Collapse

Race Against Time: Trapped in Ulsan Power Station Collapse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025