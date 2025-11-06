Renewed Prospects for EU-China Trade Talks Amid Global Tensions

China's commerce ministry has indicated fresh interest in negotiating trade or investment deals with the European Union, drawing parallels to a significant investment agreement stalled since 2021. The sentiment suggests a willingness to deepen economic collaboration.

The call for potential negotiations comes amid heightened trade tensions, as the European Commission has instigated an investigation leading to tariffs on China-made electric vehicles. This move has strained relations, though global trade dynamics push for cooperation between major economies.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, after discussions with China's Wang Yi, highlighted the importance of a new EU-China free trade agreement, distinct from prior agreements. However, China's geopolitical stances could complicate negotiations, as both the EU and China seek diversified economic partnerships elsewhere.

