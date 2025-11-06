Left Menu

South Africa Investigates Mercenary Recruitment in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The South African government is probing how 17 citizens were lured into joining mercenaries in the Russia-Ukraine war under false job promises. President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the exploitation and efforts are underway to repatriate the men. Other countries report similar deceits, worsening the complex international issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The South African government announced it will investigate the recruitment of 17 of its citizens as mercenaries in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. These individuals sought assistance to escape from Ukraine's conflict-heavy eastern Donbas region.

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African men, aged between 20 and 39, were deceived with offers of well-paying jobs. They have since issued distress calls when they found themselves trapped in Ukraine without means to exit.

The government is taking diplomatic steps to bring the men back home. Reports suggest a wider issue, with countries like India and Nepal also seeing their citizens recruited under job pretenses. Vulnerable individuals across Africa are being targeted for exploitation in an escalating international pattern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

