South Africa Investigates Mercenary Recruitment in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The South African government announced it will investigate the recruitment of 17 of its citizens as mercenaries in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. These individuals sought assistance to escape from Ukraine's conflict-heavy eastern Donbas region.

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African men, aged between 20 and 39, were deceived with offers of well-paying jobs. They have since issued distress calls when they found themselves trapped in Ukraine without means to exit.

The government is taking diplomatic steps to bring the men back home. Reports suggest a wider issue, with countries like India and Nepal also seeing their citizens recruited under job pretenses. Vulnerable individuals across Africa are being targeted for exploitation in an escalating international pattern.

