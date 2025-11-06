Crackdown on Nasir Gang: Key Arrests Dismantle Notorious Delhi Syndicate

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended three principal members of the dreaded Nasir Gang, including two siblings of the imprisoned kingpin Abdul Nasir. This decisive action has significantly weakened the gang's influence in the Trans-Yamuna region of the capital.

The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, initiated in 2019. Among the captured are Adil and Shamim alias Badar, both instrumental in gang operations, and Saleem Ahmad alias Pistol, an international arms trafficking suspect.

With these arrests, Abdud Nasir, his brothers Adil, Nadir, and Shamim, alongside other key figures, are now in judicial custody. This effort has notably diminished extortion and violence in the area and disrupted a significant arms trafficking route from Pakistan and Nepal to Delhi-NCR.