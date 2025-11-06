Teen Found Safe in Gurdwara After Going Missing from School

A 14-year-old student from Delhi's Roop Nagar, missing after skipping school due to poor grades, was found in a gurdwara. The boy had left school and sought refuge in the Nanak Piao Gurdwara after feeling hungry.

The police, upon receiving a complaint from the boy's father, examined footage from nearly 60 CCTV cameras, tracing the boy to the nearby gurdwara.

After discovering the boy, authorities confirmed his safety and reunited him with his relieved family. No criminal activity was suspected, and the case has been closed following verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)