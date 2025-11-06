Left Menu

Israel Issues Evacuation Warnings to Lebanese Villages Amid Hezbollah Tensions

The Israeli military has advised residents of three southern Lebanese villages to evacuate. This warning is in anticipation of strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in the region. The affected villages are Aita al-Jabal, Al-Tayyiba, and Tayr Debba, as stated by military spokesperson Avichay Adraee.

In a significant development, Israel's military has issued evacuation warnings to three villages in southern Lebanon, as tensions with Hezbollah escalate. The announcement was made by Avichay Adraee, a military spokesperson, who stated that the targeted areas are Aita al-Jabal, Al-Tayyiba, and Tayr Debba.

The residents have been urged to leave their homes to avoid potential danger due to forthcoming military operations aimed at Hezbollah's infrastructure. This marks a notable increase in hostilities, as both sides remain on high alert.

The military's decision highlights the complex security challenges in the region, as Israel continues its efforts to neutralize perceived threats from Hezbollah. The international community is closely monitoring the situation to mitigate risks of further escalation.

