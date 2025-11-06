Delhi Lawyers Unite: Protest Against Advocate's Alleged False Implication

Lawyers from various district courts in Delhi successfully executed a one-day strike on Thursday. The protest targeted what they claim to be the false implication of advocate Vikram Singh in a murder case.

The district courts' bar associations coordination committee had called for the strike against the Gurugram Police's Special Task Force, accusing them of illegally involving Singh due to his client's associations. The committee urged an immediate withdrawal of all charges.

Expressions of solidarity came from legal fraternities across Tis Hazari, Rohini, and Dwarka courts, emphasizing lawyers' rights to client confidentiality while condemning any unlawful actions by practicing attorneys.

(With inputs from agencies.)