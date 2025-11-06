Left Menu

Troop Withdrawal: Bangladesh Military Steps Back

The Bangladesh military has withdrawn half of its troops assisting civilian authorities, following a meeting with Yunus. The withdrawal aims to focus on election training, as prolonged deployment for policing duties risked compromising their military responsibilities. Senior officials emphasize bringing soldiers back to barracks promptly.

The Bangladesh military has taken a significant step by withdrawing half of its troops that were assisting civilian authorities in maintaining law and order. This decision comes shortly after a crucial meeting held on November 1 between Army, Navy, and Air Force Chiefs and Yunus.

According to the government's official statement, the soldiers were pulled back to allow them to undergo rest and participate in election-related training. Despite this, Army Chief General Waker-us-Zaman initially noted that the troops were assigned to policing duties, which strayed from their core military role.

Lieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman, during a media briefing, highlighted the pressing need for the military to return their forces to the barracks. "We have been outside the barracks for the past 15 months," he remarked, emphasizing the importance of re-focusing on their professional military responsibilities.

