Global Civil Society Urges G20 Leaders to Prioritize Justice, Equality, and Sustainability

As world leaders prepare to convene for the upcoming G20 Summit, global civil society has issued a powerful call to action, urging heads of state to embrace solidarity, equality, and sustainability as foundational principles of a just global order. The Civil 20 (C20) — the official civil society engagement group of the G20 — presented its Political Declaration and Communiqué to G20 leaders this week, outlining an ambitious roadmap for people-centred, inclusive, and sustainable development.

Representing more than 3,000 civil society organisations (CSOs) from across the globe, the C20’s declaration calls for urgent transformation of global governance systems to respond to widening inequality, climate crises, and social injustice.

At a media briefing held in Pretoria, C20 Sherpa Mabalane Mfundisi emphasized that the document embodies the voices and priorities of marginalized communities — those most affected by exclusion, poverty, and environmental degradation.

“The wellbeing of people and the health of the planet must be at the centre of the global economic agenda. The time for incrementalism has passed,” Mfundisi declared. “Our future must be grounded in participation, redistribution, and environmental justice.”

A Blueprint for a Just and Sustainable World

The C20 Political Declaration and Communiqué reflect a culmination of South Africa’s presidency of the G20, and the collective work of 14 thematic working groups representing diverse constituencies — including feminist movements, youth, persons with disabilities, Indigenous communities, and LGBTQI+ advocates.

The document outlines five core pillars of reform that seek to redefine global cooperation and restore balance between people, planet, and prosperity:

Economic Justice: Democratize global financial institutions such as the IMF and World Bank to reflect the voices and contributions of the Global South.

Implement sovereign debt cancellation and establish UN-led mechanisms for equitable debt management.

Promote reparative and redistributive financing models that prioritize vulnerable economies and communities. Climate Action: Commit to a time-bound phase-out of fossil fuels, guided by principles of climate justice and community-driven just transitions.

Recognize local and Indigenous knowledge systems as central to building climate resilience. Technology and Cultural Sovereignty: Foster inclusive digital governance, investment in education, and indigenous innovation systems.

Protect digital rights and ensure that technology contributes to equity, data justice, and democratic accountability. Food and Care Economies: Prioritize food sovereignty, gender-responsive care systems, and equitable livelihoods.

Recognize and value the unpaid care work that sustains societies, particularly by women and informal workers. Civic Participation and Governance: Safeguard civic space, media freedom, and human rights defenders.

Establish a Permanent G20 Gender Equality Taskforce to advance women’s representation and leadership globally.

Civil Society to G20: “Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied”

The C20 emphasized that its recommendations are not merely technical proposals but represent a moral and political imperative for global justice. “We present this declaration not just to G20 governments but to the people of the world, as a manifesto for just futures,” said Mfundisi.

He warned that failure to act decisively on these collective demands would deepen global divisions and undermine sustainable development efforts. “The future is not sustainable without justice. No one must be left behind. The question is not whether the G20 has been told — but whether they will act,” he added.

South Africa’s Role and the Path to the 2025 C20 Summit

This year’s declaration holds particular significance as South Africa concludes its term as G20 President, having hosted one of the most participatory and inclusive C20 processes in recent history.

The C20 Summit, scheduled for 12–14 November 2025, will bring together hundreds of civil society leaders, policymakers, and activists from around the world to refine strategies for accountability and implementation. The summit aims to ensure that the commitments expressed in the Political Declaration translate into tangible policy outcomes across the G20 agenda.

Mfundisi highlighted that the work of the C20 has been grounded in intersectional and decolonial approaches, reflecting the lived realities of those at the margins of the global economy. “We cannot build sustainable futures on broken systems,” he said. “We must reconstruct our global order around justice, participation, and solidarity.”

Global Reforms for a Shared Future

The C20 communiqué calls on G20 leaders to abandon extractive economic models that deplete natural resources and exacerbate inequality. Instead, it advocates for shared prosperity, reparative economics, and ecological stewardship.

Civil society groups are also pressing for the recognition of Indigenous and community-led practices as engines of both economic and climate resilience, and for embedding equity and inclusivity into global migration, digital governance, and environmental frameworks.

Access to Full Declaration

The C20’s Political Declaration, Communiqué, and 14 Policy Briefs — along with two Statements of Intent — are available online for public access. These documents provide detailed frameworks and policy pathways for governments to implement reforms at the national and global levels.

Access the documents here: C20 Political Declaration and Policy Briefs