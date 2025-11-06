Empowering Democracy: Goa's Landmark Electoral Roll Revision

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, underscored the critical role of comprehensive and correct electoral rolls in ensuring free and fair elections, marking them as crucial for democratic health.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a pivotal initiative after two decades, aims to ensure accuracy in voter listings across Goa.

Sawant urged Goans, especially the youth and novice voters, to engage actively in this process, highlighting its significance as a fundamental expression of democratic empowerment.

