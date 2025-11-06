Left Menu

Empowering Democracy: Goa's Landmark Electoral Roll Revision

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasizes the importance of accurate electoral rolls for democratic elections. The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) marks a significant step after over two decades, and Sawant advocates for active participation from Goans, particularly first-time voters, to support transparent electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:37 IST
Empowering Democracy: Goa's Landmark Electoral Roll Revision
Goa
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, underscored the critical role of comprehensive and correct electoral rolls in ensuring free and fair elections, marking them as crucial for democratic health.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a pivotal initiative after two decades, aims to ensure accuracy in voter listings across Goa.

Sawant urged Goans, especially the youth and novice voters, to engage actively in this process, highlighting its significance as a fundamental expression of democratic empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Multilateral Shifts: Climate Choices at COP30 Without Major Polluters

Multilateral Shifts: Climate Choices at COP30 Without Major Polluters

 Global
2
Court Denies Bail for Actor Sandeepa Virk in Money Laundering Case

Court Denies Bail for Actor Sandeepa Virk in Money Laundering Case

 India
3
Tragic Shooting: Young Man Killed in Meerut

Tragic Shooting: Young Man Killed in Meerut

 India
4
Pegula Powers to Semi-Finals at WTA Finals

Pegula Powers to Semi-Finals at WTA Finals

 Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025