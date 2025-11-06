Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Gruesome Murder of Pregnant Partner

An auto-rickshaw driver, Anuj, has been taken into custody by police for allegedly murdering his pregnant live-in partner, Angoori, in a chilling case that unfolded over disputes regarding pregnancy-related expenses. Officials discovered the decomposed body of Angoori, aged 28, in her rented room in Dundahera village on Wednesday.

According to the police, Anuj confessed that a heated argument over money on October 31 led to the strangulation of Angoori. Following the crime, he locked the room and fled. Angoori, originally from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, was seven months pregnant at the time of her tragic death.

Investigators revealed Angoori had been previously married in 2023 and then entered a court marriage in 2024 with another man named Vishal. Her relationship with Anuj resulted in her pregnancy. Authorities are continuing the investigation to uncover further details.

