Cyber Crime Alert: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Takes a Stand Against Online Abuse
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police after receiving abusive remarks on social media. She urged Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar to take action, highlighting the need for better treatment of women in Telangana. The investigation is currently underway.
- Country:
- India
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has taken a resolute stand against online abuse by filing a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police. This action follows her appeal to Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, urging him to address the abusive remarks she received on a social media platform.
In her message to the Commissioner, Chinmayi expressed her exhaustion with the relentless online harassment, stating that women in Telangana deserve better. She emphasized that if individuals disagree with an opinion, they should simply move on rather than resorting to vitriol.
Responding to Chinmayi's plea, the Hyderabad Police's Cyber Crimes wing acknowledged the issue publicly and confirmed that an investigation is underway. This case sheds light on the pressing need to combat online abuse and protect women in digital spaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bribery Scandal Unveiled in Telangana: Manager Caught Red-Handed
Political Turmoil: Reddy's Accusations and Allegations Shake Telangana Landscape
BJP Slams Congress Over 'Jinnahwadi' Allegations in Telangana
Telangana Politics: Muslim Vote Bank Allegations Surge in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
Former Cricketer Turned Minister: Azharuddin's New Role in Telangana