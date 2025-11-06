Left Menu

Cyber Crime Alert: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Takes a Stand Against Online Abuse

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police after receiving abusive remarks on social media. She urged Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar to take action, highlighting the need for better treatment of women in Telangana. The investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has taken a resolute stand against online abuse by filing a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police. This action follows her appeal to Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, urging him to address the abusive remarks she received on a social media platform.

In her message to the Commissioner, Chinmayi expressed her exhaustion with the relentless online harassment, stating that women in Telangana deserve better. She emphasized that if individuals disagree with an opinion, they should simply move on rather than resorting to vitriol.

Responding to Chinmayi's plea, the Hyderabad Police's Cyber Crimes wing acknowledged the issue publicly and confirmed that an investigation is underway. This case sheds light on the pressing need to combat online abuse and protect women in digital spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

