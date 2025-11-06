Cyber Crime Alert: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Takes a Stand Against Online Abuse

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has taken a resolute stand against online abuse by filing a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police. This action follows her appeal to Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, urging him to address the abusive remarks she received on a social media platform.

In her message to the Commissioner, Chinmayi expressed her exhaustion with the relentless online harassment, stating that women in Telangana deserve better. She emphasized that if individuals disagree with an opinion, they should simply move on rather than resorting to vitriol.

Responding to Chinmayi's plea, the Hyderabad Police's Cyber Crimes wing acknowledged the issue publicly and confirmed that an investigation is underway. This case sheds light on the pressing need to combat online abuse and protect women in digital spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)