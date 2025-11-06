Tragic Shooting: Young Man Killed in Meerut

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot by unidentified assailants on Thursday afternoon in Meerut, authorities reported.

The victim, known as Jagdish alias Akku from Mathura district's Mant, suffered an attack while riding his motorcycle. Eyewitnesses reported that two men and a woman on another motorcycle allegedly opened fire, leading to a tragic collision with a tractor.

Postmortem examination of the body is underway as police investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)