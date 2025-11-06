Left Menu

Tragic Shooting: Young Man Killed in Meerut

A 25-year-old man named Jagdish, also known as Akku, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Meerut. The attackers, two men and a woman on a motorcycle, allegedly opened fire on him, causing his crash with a tractor. A police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:28 IST
Shooting
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot by unidentified assailants on Thursday afternoon in Meerut, authorities reported.

The victim, known as Jagdish alias Akku from Mathura district's Mant, suffered an attack while riding his motorcycle. Eyewitnesses reported that two men and a woman on another motorcycle allegedly opened fire, leading to a tragic collision with a tractor.

Postmortem examination of the body is underway as police investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

