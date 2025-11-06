NHRC Demands Probe in Train Incident Involving Army Personnel in Rajasthan
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice concerning an alleged incident involving the killing of army personnel in a moving train in Rajasthan. An inquiry into the allegations has been directed, with a report due in two weeks. The NHRC is seeking an impartial investigation and justice for the victim's family.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission has raised concerns about an alleged killing of army personnel on a moving train in Rajasthan. A notice has been issued to the Railway Board Chairman and the Director General of the Railway Protection Force, seeking a detailed inquiry and report within two weeks.
According to the case proceedings dated November 6, a complaint by the Sahyadri Rights Forum claims that a coach attendant is involved in the incident. The forum urges the NHRC's intervention for an impartial investigation, punishment for those responsible, and justice for the victim's family.
The NHRC bench, led by member Priyank Kanoongo, under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, demands an inquiry into the procedures for hiring attendants, including police verification. An action report on these processes, along with details of the attendant's qualifications, is also requested.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Demise of IT Engineer Rajat Singh Spurs Mystery Investigation
Guntur College Food Poisoning Scare Sparks Investigation
France Intensifies Efforts for EU Investigation into Shein's Illicit Marketplace
Tragedy on the Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Accident Sparks Investigation
UN Experts Warn Peru’s Disability Law Reform Risks Violating Human Rights