Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Tuzla Retirement Home Claims 12 Lives
A fire at a Tuzla retirement home in Bosnia claimed 12 lives, with victims succumbing to carbon monoxide inhalation. The incident, which occurred on the seventh floor, left several in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the cause while mourning is declared in Bosnia and Montenegro.
A devastating fire at a retirement home in Tuzla, Bosnia, claimed its 12th victim when an 84-year-old woman died of her injuries, hospital officials reported.
The blaze erupted Tuesday evening on the seventh floor, leading to ten fatalities overnight. Approximately 30 others were hospitalized, with two more later passing away. Officials confirmed that all 12 victims, comprising six men and six women, died from carbon monoxide inhalation.
While the investigation concluded on Thursday, authorities await detailed reports from police, electrical, and fire experts to ascertain the cause. A day of mourning has been declared in both the Bosniak-Croat Federation and Montenegro.
