Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 Begins in East Delhi to Boost Grassroots Sports

The much-anticipated Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 – East Delhi kicked off today at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, setting the stage for a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship, physical fitness, and grassroots talent. The opening ceremony was graced by Shri Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport & Highways, as the chief guest, alongside Ravinder Singh Negi, MLA Patparganj, and several senior officials and community representatives.

The event marks a significant step in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), where sports and fitness are seen as vital pillars of national development and youth empowerment.

Fostering a Grassroots Sporting Ecosystem

In his address, Shri Harsh Malhotra highlighted the importance of cultivating a strong sporting culture at the grassroots level, stating that initiatives like the Sansad Khel Mahotsav serve as a crucial platform to not only encourage participation in sports but also identify and mentor emerging talent.

“Sport is not just a competition, it is a tool to build character, discipline, and national pride,” said Shri Malhotra. “As we work toward a Viksit Bharat, sports must be integrated with education and culture to shape well-rounded citizens.”

Drawing from the wisdom of sporting principles, he quoted the 5 S’s of Sports — Speed, Stamina, Skill, Strength, and Spirit — emphasizing that Spirit is the most important quality that drives perseverance and unity among athletes.

Khelo Bharat Niti 2025: A Vision for Sporting Transformation

The Minister praised the recently introduced Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, a landmark national policy that aims to transform India’s sports ecosystem, from grassroots to global arenas. The policy outlines strategies to:

Upgrade infrastructure in schools and local communities

Promote inclusivity and gender equity in sports

Ensure nutrition and mental health support for athletes

Establish mentorship programs to connect local talent with national coaches

Expand sports science and training through partnerships with institutions

He stated that the Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 is aligned with this vision, providing real opportunities for youth in East Delhi to get recognized and supported on the path to higher levels of competition.

Inclusive Competitions Across 11 Sports Disciplines

This year’s Mahotsav features 11 competitions in both individual and team sports, ensuring comprehensive participation from both boys and girls across various age categories.

Disciplines include:

Athletics (track and field events)

Kabaddi

Kho-Kho

Volleyball

Wrestling

Football

Additional indoor and traditional Indian sports

The games are being held at multiple venues across East Delhi, with dedicated arrangements for safety, officiating, and community engagement. The focus is on ensuring inclusivity, gender parity, and accessibility for all participants.

Pathways for Rising Talent

Shri Malhotra reiterated that the top-performing athletes from the Mahotsav would be nominated for advanced coaching, and provided opportunities to represent East Delhi at the district, state, and national levels. The initiative serves as a talent-scouting program aimed at unearthing the next generation of champions, many of whom may otherwise lack exposure to formal sports pathways.

“The dreams of India’s next Olympic or international athlete could begin here,” said Shri Malhotra. “This platform will act as a launchpad for real sporting careers.”

Community and Institutional Participation Encouraged

The Minister called upon schools, colleges, sports academies, clubs, and local athletes to ensure maximum participation, stressing that sports should be a collective social movement, not just an individual pursuit.

He noted the overwhelming enthusiasm and energy displayed by hundreds of young participants, spectators, and volunteers at the venue, stating that such grassroots enthusiasm is the true foundation of India’s sporting revival.

“Sports instill values that last a lifetime—teamwork, discipline, and a never-give-up attitude,” he added. “Let’s bring every child, every youth into this movement.”

Fitness for All: Promoting Health Alongside Competition

While the Mahotsav focuses on competitive spirit, a parallel emphasis has been placed on promoting physical fitness and wellness for all age groups. The event includes fitness challenges, yoga sessions, and wellness booths, creating awareness about holistic health alongside athleticism.

Organizers have collaborated with local health departments and fitness NGOs to conduct BMI checks, nutrition consultations, and awareness drives during the course of the Mahotsav.

Looking Ahead: Building a Fit and Sporting India

As the games officially began with torch relays and energetic performances by local school bands and cultural troupes, the mood was festive yet focused — signalling not just the start of a competition, but a movement to reclaim fitness and sporting pride in urban India.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 – East Delhi is set to run for several days, culminating in a closing ceremony where winners will be felicitated and provided with further guidance and mentorship for competitive advancement.

With such events being replicated across parliamentary constituencies in India, the vision is clear — to build a fit, confident, and globally competitive sporting generation, one locality at a time.