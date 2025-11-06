Sweden and Ukraine Unite for Defense Innovation Hub

Sweden and Ukraine have taken a significant step towards boosting their defense collaboration by signing a letter of intent focused on innovation. Announced by Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson, the agreement aims to establish a joint hub in Ukraine dedicated to developing cutting-edge battlefield technologies.

At a press conference held in Stockholm, Jonson was joined by Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. The ministers emphasized that the new hub will allow Swedish personnel to work directly in Ukraine on groundbreaking defense projects, enhancing the military capabilities of both nations.

Jonson expressed confidence that this partnership will not only contribute to technology development but also bolster the overall security framework shared by Sweden and Ukraine. The hub represents a significant move in aligning their defense strategies and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)