Businessman's Arrest in West Bengal Sand Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate made its first arrest in the West Bengal sand smuggling case, detaining businessman Arun Sharaf. Raids spanned multiple locations, including Kolkata's Salt Lake and Behala, tied to his GD Mining Company.

Sharaf, under scrutiny for illicit sand mining and laundering, allegedly extracted sand beyond legal limits and funnelled excess profits into numerous bank accounts.

Investigators suspect some funds were moved abroad via hawala transactions, prompting a probe under PMLA regulations. Searches extended to company staff residences in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, and North 24 Parganas districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)