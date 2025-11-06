West Bengal Sees Historic Electoral Roll Revision After 23 Years

In a significant electoral development, over two crore enumeration forms have been dispatched across West Bengal as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which began on November 4. This marks the first such revision in 23 years, highlighting its importance for the state's electoral integrity.

A total of 80,681 booth-level officers (BLOs) have been mobilized to efficiently distribute these forms to the homes of voters in 294 assembly constituencies. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the officers continued their statewide visits, ensuring thorough coverage and effective implementation of the SIR.

Approximately 7.66 crore enumeration forms have been prepared, with each voter receiving two copies: one to keep with a stamped acknowledgement, and one for the Election Commission's records. In response to incidents involving booth-level agents being attacked, reports have been requested from the relevant district officials.

