Karnataka Ministers and Legislators Fail to Disclose Assets for 2024-25

A hundred Karnataka legislators, including five ministers, have not submitted mandatory asset statements for 2024-25. Officials stated 67 MLAs and 28 MLCs have defaulted, with notable ministers listed. Despite receiving prior notice, submissions were incomplete six months past the deadline, leading to public disclosure by the ombudsman.

Updated: 06-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:00 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a revelation by the Karnataka Lokayukta, a total of hundred legislators, comprising five ministers in the state, have failed to comply with the mandatory requirement of filing their asset and liability statements for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Among the legislators, there are 67 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and 28 Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) who have not submitted their declarations. The list notably includes several key ministers such as K H Muniyappa for Food and Civil Supplies, Dinesh Gundu Rao for Health and Family Welfare, and others.

Despite having been notified with a report dated August 28, 2025, these officials have not adhered to the submission deadline. As a result, their names have been released publicly. Minister D Sudhakar, among others, submitted after the statutory deadline, according to the Lokayukta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

